Adequate funding available for 21st-century model JHS projects – Rev. Ntim Fordjuor

General News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Akufo-Addo-led government priorities education as a critical tool for national transformation, Ntim Fordjour



Ten model Junior High Schools to be completed within ten months, Dep. Education Minister



Traditional leaders provide 14 acres of land for the 21st-century model JHS projects



The Deputy Minister for Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has announced that the government has made adequate funding available for all ongoing educational infrastructure projects in the country, including 21st Century Model Junior High Schools were part.



According to him, all the ten Model Junior High Schools awarded on contract are expected to be completed within ten months, assuring that the projects would not delay for any reason.



Speaking at two separate ground-breaking ceremonies for the construction of two 21st Century Junior High School complexes in the Ashanti Region on Friday, Rev. Ntim Fordjour indicated that the first phase of the 1,200-students capacity school complexes for the two projects would cost GH¢1.6 million each as it will also have libraries, information and communication technology (ICT) facilities, laboratories, sickbay, teacher's bungalow and other facilities to boost the teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



"Funding is already available for every project that we are cutting sod for. If one is probably comparing with the narrative of times past, for this government, since 2017 that we took power, every education infrastructure that would be commenced, would only be commenced when funding has been earmarked and budgets approved for it," Rev. Ntim Fordjour said.



The Deputy Education Minister said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government prioritises education as a critical tool for the nation's transformation, hence the huge investment being made in the sector.



He explained that the provision of modern education infrastructure was part of the nation's educational reforms and the 21st Century Model Junior High Schools projects are no exception.



"A time has come for us to review this. A time has come for us to improve upon this narrative. One of the surest effective strategies that we are employing to ensure that we cure the weakness at the secondary education level is to build infrastructure and equip it with all the facilities required to give true secondary school education to JHS pupils," Rev. Ntim Fordjuor said.



The Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister for Finance, John Kumah, lauded the government for the project, which, when completed, will go a long way to improve educational development, as well as transform the lives of the people of the area and the rest of the nation.



He also commended the traditional leaders in the area for providing 14 acres of land for the project and pledged to support the development of the Municipality.



The Adontenhene of Abenase, the Chief Executive Officer of Student Loan Trust, Nana Agyei Yeboah, was full of praise to the government for remembering the people of the area in the distribution of the national cake.



He said the traditional leaders were ready and would continue to support all government initiatives that stood the chance of turning around the people's fortunes.



Background



As part of efforts being made by the Education Ministry through its vision of reimaging education, it is currently repositioning the entire educational system to produce a critical mass of assertive and empowered Ghanaian students with essential skills for the country's socio-economic transformation.



To attain this goal, the government has put in place various initiatives geared toward equipping students with skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication and collaboration, among others, to compete or excel globally.