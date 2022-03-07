Adentan Municipality Assembly holds 65th Independence Anniversary

Regional News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The Adentan Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has held the 65th Independence Day Anniversary at the Adentan Community School Park.



The well-organized event attracted 532 pupils from ten Basic Schools, three Senior High schools, including the Sowa Din Cadet Corps, the Zoom Kids, and the Ogbojo and the Adentan market women.



The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alexander Daniel Nii Noi Adumuah who conducted the parade urged the pupils to emulate the sterling qualities of the country’s founding fathers towards building a prosperous nation.



According to him, after 65 years, the onus now lies on the current generation to eschew social vices in order to live a befitting legacy for the generations unborn.



The MCE urged the school children to maintain the existing habits acquired under the COVID-19 protocols to constantly wash their hands in order to be safe from the scourge of the pandemic.



He charged the children to spread the operation clean your frontage campaign to their communities so that collectively the nation could achieve the dream of making Accra the neatest capital city.









The Municipal Director of Education, Ms Gifty Mussey who commended the assembly for the numerous assistance over the years assured of the teachers' resolve to effectively collaborate in order to improve teaching and learning in the municipality.



Themed "working together, bouncing back better' she said, "...the theme is not only appropriate but also very timely because globally education and training systems are undergoing unprecedented disruptions due to the COVID -19 pandemic, calling for timely efforts to continue in one form or another."



She added, " Independence cannot be underestimated therefore it is our obligation to honour these heroes, but beyond that we are also obliged by our sense of responsibility to cultivate, nurture, sustain and ensure the effectiveness of the reasons for which they sacrificed their comfort and even their lives for the good of our country."



Holy Rosary Roman Catholic School emerged tops in the JHS category, while St Peters Senior High School (SHS) Ogbojo was also adjudged the overall best in the SHS category.



Master Raymond Wilson a former student of the Sowa Din 2 JHS and now in Mawuli SHS was awarded for being the overall best JHS student for 2020 while Kwesi Paapa Agyekum and Ms Theodora Lucia Akon-Mensah were also awarded for being the overall best SHS students for both public and private category.



Seven others were also presented with citations and an undisclosed amount of money.