Adentan Fire Command engages drivers, traders on fire safety

Source: GNA

The Adentan Fire Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has engaged traders and taxi drivers at the Oyarifa-Teiman communities on the use of fire extinguishers at workplaces and homes.



The sensitisation forms part of measures to intensify fire safety education, especially in communities and market centres to prevent fire disasters.



Divisional Officer l (DOI) Helen Amankwaa, the Adentan Municipal Commander of GNFS encouraged the public to learn how to operate fire extinguishers so they could control ‘minor’ fires.



“Since fire prevention is a shared responsibility, we as a Region are making a passionate appeal to every individual to take fire safety awareness seriously and also observe the dos and don’ts of fire. Everyone should also try and own a simple fire extinguisher that he or she can use to control the fire before calling Fire Service,” she said.



The Commander noted that non-adherence to simple fire safety measures like cooking and using fire with strict supervision, engaging professional electricians in electrical installations, and periodically conducting an electrical audit of public places like markets is the cause of most fire disasters.



Madam Amankwaa said personnel of the Service had been deployed to market centres in the region to intensify public sensitisation, conduct risk assessments, surveillance, and respond to emergencies with the aim of protecting strategic installations and called or support of all.



“The Ghana National Fire Service remains committed to preventing and managing undesired fires from destroying lives and properties and needs your support,” she said.



The Command took traders and drivers through some simple firefighting exercises and the use of extinguishers.