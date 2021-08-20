Addokrom community cries for help as Asamoah D/A Primary turns a death trap

Regional News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Residents of Addokrom in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region have bemoaned the deplorable nature of the only primary school in the community.



The current state of the primary school can at best be described as a death trap as it has tilted to one side posing a greater danger to both pupils and teachers.



Aside from some classrooms being dusty and not cemented, the structures are open structures with several distractions, a situation that affects academic work.



According to the residents, the continuous usage of the structures is a serious concern for them as they have become time bombs ready to explode at any time.



The Odikro of Addokrom, Nana Kumi Acheaw tells GhanaWeb that the structures which accommodate the lower and upper primary pupils were constructed in 2009 by the community with some support from the District Assembly.



Nana Kumi Acheaw indicates that after almost 12 years, the structures which have not seen any major rehabilitation are not fit to be used by the pupils any longer.



“We were able to put up this structure with the help of the Assembly in 2009 to make education accessible to the children in this community but the structure is now deplorable posing a major risk to the children.”



Mr. Augustine Kwasi Kyeremeh, the Assembly Member for the Kwadwo Kumikrom Electoral corroborates the description and fears expressed by the Odikro by describing the structures as “shaky and dangerous” to be used as classrooms and need immediate fixing.



“There is a looming danger on our hands looking at the state of the structures that are used as classrooms by the pupils so there is the need for a swift response to ensure the safety of pupils in order to promote effective teaching and learning in the school.”



Appeal for a new classroom block



With all primary schools in the country set to reopen on 5th September 2021 for the second semester, Nana Kumi Acheaw has made a passionate appeal to the government, non-governmental, and other benevolent organizations to assist the community to construct a new classroom block to avert a possible disaster.







