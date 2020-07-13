Health News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Addo-Kufuor renovates forensic ward at Accra Psychiatric Hospital

Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor cuts the tape to the newly renovated special ward

Former Defence Minister, Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor has renovated the forensic ward, popularly known as the ‘Special Ward’ at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital after years of being in a deplorable state.



On Friday, July 10, Dr. Addo-Kufuor officially cut the tape to open the ward for work activities to commence therein.



He was joined by his son, Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jnr. and Dr. Kwesi Osei, Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority as well as Dr. Pinaman Appau, Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital among other officials of the facility in cutting the tape at a brief ceremony held in Accra.



Deteriorated Facilities



In her remarks, Dr. Pinaman Appau stated that the buildings, toilet facilities etc. of the ward had deteriorated so much that “they were not safe for our patients and staff.”



“Our staff would get wet during the rainy season because their station was not protected enough” she disclosed, adding that, “the ward happens to be part of the original infrastructure of the hospital built in 1904 and has since then not had any major renovation.”



Fund Raiser



Dr. Appau intimated also that the management of the special ward “tried very hard” to get the special ward renovated, and as part of such efforts, a fund raising dinner as organised in 2018.



The money raised, however, was only enough to renovate just the bathroom and toilet block of the ward. They persisted in their quest until Dr. Addo-Kufuor promised to renovate the whole ward – a promise he has fulfilled.



Congestion



Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Kwesi Osei disclosed that the ward, at some point in time became congested.



He said, designed to accommodate only sixty patients, the ward, at some point in time, was accommodating about 260 patients with only twenty beds, expressing the hope that the renovation will help change the phenomenon.



Samaritan Project



Dr. Osei also iterated that given the high number of mentally challenged individuals on the streets, his outfit in consultation with the relevant bodies will be rolling out a project dubbed, ‘The Samaritan Project’ which will have officers from the Authority visit the streets and pick up mentally challenged individuals in small numbers and send them to the various rehabilitation centres for treatment.



On his part, Dr. Addo-Kufuor said he was motivated to carry out the project by the sight of the many mentally challenged individuals who, shabbily attired, approach vehicles to beg.



Research



He said reports from a research he carried out revealed that the facility had “very serious budgetary problems, inadequate staff resources and ineffective management.”



Relocation



He suggested that the hospital should be relocated to a serene periurban area like Prampram where patients will have a less noisy atmosphere to receive treatment.



He assured that government was putting up accommodation in the area and so staff of the facility would be given the needed support should they decide to heed his advice.



The forensic ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital is the only designated forensic ward in the country where patients who are referred to the facility from the courts, prison cells etc are sent for mental assessment and treatment.





