Addo-Kufuor appointed Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University

Former Minister for Defence, Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor, has been appointed as Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University.



Dr. Addo-Kufuor’s investiture is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022.



Dr. Addo-Kufuor will become the first chancellor of the university, which was formally Kumasi Polytechnic.



“Kumasi Technical University is pleased to announce the investiture and swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor as the first Chancellor,” the school said in its official announcement of the planned investiture and swearing-in ceremony.



Kwame Addo-Kufuor is a Ghanaian politician and physician. He was a Member of Parliament for Manhyia.



Under the presidency of John Agykekum Kufuor, his brother, he was the Minister of Defence from 2001 to 2008 and the Minister of Interior.



He holds a Bachelor of Medicine from the University of Cambridge. He also studied at the Middlesex Medical School Hospital and Jesus College.



He became a member of parliament in January 1997 after winning the general election in December 1996. He was elected again as a member of parliament for the Manhyia Constituency in the Fourth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana under the New Patriotic Party.



Kwame Addo-Kufuor won against Yaw Addai Boadu, an NDC member, in the December 1996 general elections for the Manhyia Constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



He was re-elected against Samuel B. Donkoh, an NDC member, Salifu Mumuni and PNC member, and Nana O. Boateng.



During the 2004 General Elections, he was elected as a member of parliament for the Bekwai Constituency of the Ashanti Region of Ghana. His constituency was a part of the 36 parliamentary seats out of 39 seats won by the New Patriotic Party in the election for the Ashanti Region that year.



He was elected over Salifu Mumuni of the People’s National Convention, Kwame Boateng of the National Democratic Congress, E. A. Ohene Darko of the Convention People’s Party, and Kofi Pervical Akpaloo, an independent candidate.



