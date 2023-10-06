Addison should prepare to have a taste of hooliganism – NDC MP

Politics of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has sent Dr. Ernest Addison, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, to the cleaners over the latter’s description of #OccupyBoGProtest protestors as hooligans.



In mincing no words, the MP shredded the governor over his comments, warning him to prepare for a taste of hooliganism.



The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has shot down a call for him to resign from his position.





According to him, the call by the minority for him to resign is unwarranted.



The governor, speaking in an interview with international business news website Central Banking, described the call as “completely unnecessary.”



“The Minority in parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” he said.



He explained that the central bank provided monetary financing during 2020 and 2022 to meet specific crises, which he says is legal under the central bank law.



On the new headquarters, he said the project was started in 2019, and this was “when the bank was profitable and appropriated some of its profits for the new headquarters.” “It was not a decision taken during a crisis.”



Responding to the comments, Dr. Apaak described him as useless, lawless, and unfit for the job.



He said the demonstration was to drum up the demand for his resignation, and he (Addison) had the impudence to describe the demonstrators as hooligans.



He said the governor is bent on conniving with the corrupt Akufo-Addo government to bankrupt the country.



Dr. Apaak made the remarks on X (formerly Twitter) stressing that he [Addison] should prepare to feel the taste of hooliganism.



“This USELESS and lawless MisGovernor has the impudence to call us hooligans? If demanding his resignation for conniving with the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia gov’t to bankrupt our national bank via a lawful protest, makes us hooligans, then he should prepare to taste hooliganism.”