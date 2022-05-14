Adawso Chief to lead demo against government over failed promises

General News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chief of Akuapem Adawso, a farming community in the Akuapem North municipality in the Eastern region Nana Sakyi Amoako says deteriorating socio-economic conditions in the community is provoking agitations against government.



Akuapem Adawso in Eastern Region is one of the food basket communities in the Eastern Region.



The community surrounded by many smaller farming communities produce a variety of farm produce such as cassava, plantain ,maize , vegetables, fruits and cash crops such as cocoa.



The Adawso market is therefore the major market center in the municipality which attracts traders from many parts of the country.



The market generates significant revenue for the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly however roads to the farming communities are in deplorable state while basic amenities are lacking.



The Chief Nana Sakyi Amoako has bemoaned the state of the community accusing politicians of failing to honour their promises.



He warned that he will not hesitate to lead demonstration against government if the situation does not improve .



“The people of Adawso are crying on me on developmental challenges in the community. Road to Adawso which even generated huge revenue for the assembly is in bad state , the Mangoase road is in deplorable. Adawso has suffered for too long. We help Okuapeman to get food and revenue but we have been relegated. If care is not taken one day we will embark on demonstration. We don’t want to demonstration but you are pushing us to embark on demonstration,” the Chief said



The Chief said this during a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a Chief’s palace initiated by Adawso Development Committee .



The Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North Barimah Asiedu Larbi admitted the challenges confronting the Adawso township and promised that the assembly has put measures in place to improve on infrastructural development of the community.



He also said a warehouse is near completion in the market to provide safe storage facility for the traders.



The Adawso District Pastor of The Church of Pentecost Pastor Ayisi -Kumi said the initiative is part of efforts to stimulate development in the community.



He said the Chieftaincy Ministry of the Church encourages Pastors to work closely with Chiefs for both spiritual and socio-economic development.



Sammy Awuku, CEO of National Lottery Authority donated Ghc 50,000, while the MP Ama Dokua Asiamah donated Ghc 30,000. The Akuapem North Municipal Assembly also donated Ghc 20,000 towards the the project.