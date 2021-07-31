Adansi Asokwa and Obuasi Assemblies ranked 11th and 12th positions in MMDAs rankings

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Adansi Asokwa District Assembly and Obuasi Municipal Assembly ranked 11th and 12th Position out of 260 in the National Rankings of MMDAs in the 2020 Annual Local Government Service Performance Contract.



The two Assemblies were also ranked second (2nd) in the Ashanti region with 88.07 points each after Afigya Kwabre North District who secured 3rd in National and 1st in the region with 91.57 points after performing creditably in key performance areas including general administration, human resource management, financial management, reporting and infrastructure as well as social services, economic development, environment, and sanitation.



The District Chief Executive for Adansi Asokwa, Adu Boahen Andrew, who spoke to the media expressed appreciation to media, Management, Assembly Members, and the staff of AADA for working assiduously to ensure the Assembly attains this feat.



”I am excited our hard work has paid off. This is indeed a remarkable feat, we all deserve a pat on the back,” he said.



Mr. Adu Boahen further urged the management, Staff and Assembly Members not to rest on their oars but rather double their efforts to enable the Assembly to perform better in the subsequent rankings.



The District Coordinating Director, Eunice Korankye, also praised the Management and Staff of the Assembly for their dedication to duty. She congratulated them for their achievement but added that there is still more room for improvement.



“Management and staff worked very hard to get to our current position and will not relent but rather put in more efforts to move farther in the next rankings,” he added.



Mrs Korankye, called for the support and cooperation of residents of Adansi Asokwa since the Assembly is doing its best to deliver on its mandate to improve their livelihoods. He appealed to the General public to pay their fees, levies, and tolls promptly to the Assembly.



The Monitoring and Verification exercise was for the year 2020 based on the Local Government Service’s Performance Contract of the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



The ranking is essential to monitor and verify the annual performance of RCCs & MMDAs based on their Annual Performance Evaluation Reports from the Performance Contracts signed between the RMs and RCDs at the regional level as well as the MMDCEs and MMDCDs at the local level.



