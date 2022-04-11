Adamus Resources CEO visits security guard shot on duty ahead of surgery

General News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive of Nguvu Holdings, Angela List has paid a visit to Paul Gyetuah at the University of Ghana Medical Center.



Paul Gyetuah, a security guard, was reportedly attacked while on duty, an incident that has injured him. The victim is scheduled for surgery as doctors look forward to saving his life.



Paul Gyetuah, according to doctors at the facility, has suffered massive damage to his lungs after being shot in the chest and in the eyes.



Already, the doctors have confirmed that his right eye is damaged beyond repair.



However, the medical team is currently doing its possible best to save his remaining left eye.



Briefing the Chief Executive of Nguvu Holdings, operators of Adamus Mine, Angela List, when she visited the employee at the hospital, the doctors further disclosed that Paul Gyatuah’s life hangs on a thread as he continues to suffer bleeding in the head due to bullet pellets lodged in his brain.



The victim is scheduled to undergo a life-saving surgery at the UGMC hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.



The attack on the security officer some two weeks ago, occurred a day after a clash between state security officers and some community members who were protesting the arrest of some illegal miners said to have encroached on the site of Adamus Resources.



Confirming the incident in an interview, the head of Security at the mining company, Alhassan Muniru said his colleague has been referred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for further attention and treatment owing to the severity of his case.



“I had a call on Saturday dawn that one of my security guards was shot by unknown persons. He was rushed to Eikwe Ho. I followed up and saw that he sustained gun injuries on the head, the eye, his chest and the right shoulder.”



“The doctors did all they could, but his condition was deteriorating, so they later referred him to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where he is currently battling for his life,” he explained.



Some aggrieved individuals last week attacked the Essiama Police Station and caused damage to properties including louvre blades, windows, and cars.



The youth in their numbers also attacked some government institutions, according to police.



According to reports, the attack was as a result of the death of a community member an incident which occurred during a scuffle between the youth and state security officers who were dispersing the agitating youth protesting the arrest of some 28 illegal miners at the Nkroful District Court.



According to Muniru, this is not the first time the mining site of Adamus Resources has been encroached by illegal miners.



He noted that the regular encroachment tends to put the lives of the company’s workers in danger.



“I must say that it has been the order of the day; illegal miners invade and encroach part of the concession almost every day, and sometimes I have to pull out security guards for fear of their lives.”



“There are several times we have to halt mining operations because of illegal miners – they go and attack security personnel at their duty posts, attack workers, and for fear of their lives, sometimes they refuse to go to work,” he lamented.



Meanwhile, the management of Adamus Resources says they are working with relevant stakeholders to avoid a recurrence of the April 1 incident that led to the death of one person.