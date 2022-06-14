Adamsu Presby J.H.S rotting away owing to neglect by authorities

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Bono Region



The Adamsu Presbyterian Junior High School at Adamsu in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region is in a very sad state as the building has not seen any major rehabilitation work since its establishment decades ago.



The school established in 1945 as one of the model schools by the colonial administration has been battered as a result of neglect by authorities.



The four-unit classroom block which the over two hundred pupils occupy has therefore become a death trap and can collapse at any time as the building is old and wrecked in different portions notably the pillars, floors, and roof.



According to the residents, there have been several occasions where snakes and other deadly reptiles have been killed in the classrooms by the pupils but all their concerns have yielded no results.



Madam Adwoa Ferkah warned that there is a looming danger as the dilapidated school building has become a time bomb ready to collapse at any time.



The Assembly Member for the Adamsu Newton Electoral Area, Atta Agyapong Ernest, tells GhanaWeb that the classroom block started crumbling years ago but the school has no alternative but to continue to use it despite the huge risk to the lives of both teachers and pupils.



“This structure was constructed in 1945 by the colonial masters but has not seen any major rehabilitation works. Just look at the structure, nobody has to tell you that it can collapse at any moment which makes it dangerous to the pupils using the block but we have to continue using it because of the infrastructural deficit in the school,” he said.



He indicated that the community has done a needs assessment in the short term and presented the same to the Assembly with the construction of a new school building being a priority but it has yielded no results so far.



“We have made several attempts including the presentation of a needs assessment by the community in the short term but the Assembly is yet to come to our aid,” the Assembly Member bemoaned.







