Adams Mahama murder trial: Did Asabke Alangdi conspire with himself? – MP reacts to death sentence ruling

General News of Friday, 28 April 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has criticised the ruling of the Accra High Court on the trial of the murder of former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahama.



In a tweet shared on Friday, April 28, 2023, the MP could not understand why one of the accused persons was given a death sentence while his alleged co-conspirator was not convicted.



He suggested that the ruling did not make sense since the two accused persons committed the crime together.



“Two people have been tried for conspiring with each other. One is found guilty, the other not. So did the guilty one conspire with himself?



"Well, maybe a logician may say I'm engaged in a cyclical argument or reverse logic,” parts of Dafeamekpor's tweet read.



The Accra High Court sentenced Asabke Alangdi, one of the prime suspects in the murder of Adams Mahama, to death on Thursday, April 27, 2023.



According to a news report by graphic.com.gh, Alangdi was unanimously found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder by a seven-member jury.



The second prime suspect in the murder of Adams Mahama, Gregory Afoko, who was alleged to have conspired with Asabke, will face another trial after the jury did not find him guilty.



The jury returned to the court with a 4:3 verdict; finding Afoko not guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.



The report indicated that, according to Criminal Procedure Act, 1960 (Act 30), a verdict of 4:3 by a jury in a murder trial means it is a hung jury and there must be a retrial.



Asabke Alangde is believed to have conspired with Gregory Afoko to kill Adams Mahama on May 15, 2015.



Mahama died after he was doused in acid in front of his home in the capital town of the Upper East Region, Bolgatanga.



Alangde fled the shores of Ghana after the murder and was arrested in 2019 by Ghana’s security agencies in collaboration with Interpol in Ivory Coast.



Afoko, was, however, apprehended by the Ghana Police Service in 2015 after the murder and has been on trial since.



View the MP's tweet below:





Good Afternoon — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) April 28, 2023

