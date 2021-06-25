Adams Mahama murder: Afoko declined to write his own cautioned statement – Witness

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Chief Inspector Charles Blay, an officer stationed at the CID Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service has told the High Court in Accra that, Gregory Afoko, one of the two accused persons standing trial for the murder of the late Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Adams Mahama declined to write his own Cautioned Statement.



Giving his evidence-in-chief, as the seventh prosecution witness, Chief Inspector Blay, who was then stationed at the Bolgatanga Regional CID officer, said he was tasked to investigate the matter.



According to him, he proceeded to Tamale where Afoko who had earlier been detained to take his cautioned statement.



He said, in the presence of an independent witness, one Ali Issa, Afoko who spoke in English, declined in the presence of his (Afoko) brother who is a lawyer to write his own cautioned statement but, asked him (Investigator) to write which he did.



He however said, Afoko denied any knowledge of the allegation being levelled against him and the second accused, Asabke.



But, the witness said, Afoko admitted meeting Asabke and others on May 20, 2015, in the afternoon, the day the acid incident happened.



The court presided over by Justice Afua Merley Wood, Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge has been adjourned to June 25, 2021 for further cross-examination by defence lawyers.



The two who are facing charges including murder, have pleaded not guilty and all still in lawful custody.