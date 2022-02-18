Adama Latse II, Ga Jaasetse , Nii Yaote Oto-Ga mourn with Osu at final funeral rites of Osu Mantse

Regional News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

The legitimate Ga Mantse Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II and the Ga Jaasetse, Nii Yaote Oto-Ga have joined the family of the late Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, Osu Mantse to mourn the death of their royal.



Osu and the entire GaDangme State has been in a flux situation ever since news of the demise of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, Osu Mantse, broke out on the 6th of February, 2021.



In spite of factionalism taking over the better side of Osu King Makers, consequent to which three faces emerged as potential occupants of Sɛi Kwame, the one who has had massive support from the Osu people, after being legitimately installed, is Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV from Owuo We.



On the 26th of February, 2022, Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV would preside over the final funeral rights of the late Mantse.



Prominent among the dignitaries who will be in attendance of this funeral is, Ga Mantse, Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II, his Dzaasetse, Nii Yaote Oto-Ga and the entire Ga Paramount Stool Dzaase.



It might interest the public to know that both Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II and Nii Yaote Oto-Ga share strong family ties to Owuo We and the departed Osu Mantse respectively. Boni King Tackie Adama Latse II married Naa Ashiokai Nortei Owuo the third daughter of late Nii Nortei Owuo III, the immediate past Osu Mantse from Owuo We, with whom he settled in London some decades ago. Nii Oto-Ga is also related to Nii Kinka Dowuona VI by blood, as his father was a direct senior brother of Nii Kinka's grandmother.



From all accounts, the funeral of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI is on the shoulders of Ga Mantse and his Dzaasetse