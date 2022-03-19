Adam Bonaa wants radio stations in Bawku closed down, says people call in to incite violence

General News of Saturday, 19 March 2022
A Security Analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has called for a closure of radio stations operating in Bawku due to the renewed conflicts in that part of the country.
In his view, people call into radio stations to incite violence and also spew lies, hence the conflict in the area.
Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, March 19, he said “I would wish that radio stations in Bawku to be closed down. A lot of people call in and either incite violence or spew lies.”
Meanwhile, Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga has served notice to petition the Commission on Human Right and Administration (CHRAJ) to investigate the soldiers who allegedly shot and killed innocent people in Bawku.
In the view of Mr Ayariga, the action of the soldiers violated the human rights of the affected victims hence, his decision to petition CHRAJ.
“The development is unfortunate. I have been mounting some pressure on the Interior Minister and the Defence Minister to increase security surveillance in Bawku."
“They complied and they increased the numbers. Unfortunately, the conduct of some of the security personnel has been most unfortunate and regrettable to say, the least. Definitely, we need security in Bawku, we appreciate their presence to separate the various factions and to provide security but the conduct of some of them in the last couple of days has been most regrettable. I think that the mayhem that they unleashed on the Community three days ago, is totally unacceptable.
“I know that the lives of some soldiers were at stake but unfortunately, the reaction of the soldiers has been very highhanded. I think that we will have to look into that."
“I will personally send a complaint to the CHRAJ for them to investigate the conduct of the military in the community. Lives were lost needlessly, people’s properties were destroyed, these are clear human rights violations. The fact that Military officers were shot at does not under any circumstances, give the military the moral right to attack innocent civilians, shoot at babies and kill kids,” he said on the Key Points on TV3 with Dzifa Bampoh on Saturday, March 19.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as “false and diversionary” claims that its personnel were on rampage in Bawku and killing civilians.
