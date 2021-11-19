Adam Bonaa trains top Bank of Ghana Security and Safety Managers

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security and Safety expert Adam Bonaa has taken senior security and safety managers from the various branches of the Bank of Ghana through security training to sharpen their skills.



The theme for the retreat was “Physical Security in the Banking Sector in the Midst of COVID-19.”



At a three-day retreat held at the Aqua Safari Resort in Ada, the officers numbering 83 in total were trained in areas such as policy testing and drills security/safety in the midst of covid19 (implications to officers/customers) and basic investigation/Intel tips.



Other topics include goals of investigation, dealing with hackers/blackmailers/scammers/bulk cash, etc., self-defense and storage and transporting valuables in the midst of covid19 amongst others.



In a Facebook post, the security expert, Adam Bonaa who facilitated the session described it as very impactful.



“It was an impactful training for senior security and safety managers drawn from all Bank of Ghana branches, held at Aqua Safari Resort-Ada during their 3day retreat. A total of 84 senior security/safety officers took part in the training program,” Adam Bonaa wrote on his Facebook page.



