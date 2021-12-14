Adam Bonaa bags Doctorate Degree

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian security expert, Mr Kaziyiri Adam Bonaa has added a doctorate title to his name following his Mphil graduation.



Dr Adam Bonaa graduated from the Swiss business school (SBS-NIBS) on November 27, 2021, having completed his course for a Doctor of Business Administration with his research centred on immigration, security and business performance.



Dr Adam Bonaa has since taken to his Facebook page to express his excitement on the new feat.



In a Facebook post announcing his graduation, the security expert with over 20 years of experience narrated his journey towards attaining his Doctorate Degree.



He notes that the journey has lasted about 5 years with 10 different attempts.



“Eventually I made it to the finishing line today after 5years of hard work. I quit the program more than 10 times but at every given point of attempting to quit I had 100 reasons to go back to finish.



"The challenges were pouring from every corner and the only excuse was to quit but hey quitters don’t win. Running a business full-time, home and kids school fees and other related issues in the midst of a Doctoral research program can be hellish. Congratulations to the class of 2021. We crossed the line. It’s humbling I must say,” he wrote.



Dr Adam Bonaa is an accomplished Ghanaian Security Expert with over two decades in designing and implementing security solutions.



His expertise has made him widely known in Ghana’s media space where he is regular voice for sharing his expert views and national and security matters.



