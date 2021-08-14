Adaklu NDC begins construction of office

Politics of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: GNA

Work has begun on an office complex for the Adaklu Constituency of the National Democratic Congress at Adaklu Waya.



The project which is funded by Mr. Kwame Governs Agbodzah, Member of Parliament (MP) of Adaklu from his own resources is estimated to cost GHC400,000.



When completed, it will have offices for the MP, Constituency Chairman, Secretary, Organiser and the Women and Youth Organisers, a conference room, store and washrooms.



Mr. Agbodzah who inspected the progress of work said he was happy with the speed at which the contractor was working and said since the formation of the party in the Constituency, the offices it had been occupying were at the benevolence of individuals adding "as a party, we highly appreciate the generosity of those individuals."



Mr Agbodzah expressed hope that the party would function more effectively and efficiently when it moved into the new office.



He praised the executive members of the party in the Constituency for their hard work and appealed to them to continue with the membership drive in order to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party.



The MP asked people in the area to continue supporting the party as "it is the vehicle of development for Adaklu.



"The development of Adaklu will be quicker if NDC is in power so let us work hard to bring it back to power," he stressed.