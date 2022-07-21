Adaklu MP raises red flags over duplication of projects in $750m loan agreement

General News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

A Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Mr. Kwame Governs Agbodza, has raised concerns over the duplication of projects captured in the $750 million loan facility approved by Parliament on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.



According to the MP for Adaklu, Parliament has already approved funding for some infrastructure projects, including the construction of stadia for the All African Games and rolling stock for the railway sector, yet these have been captured in the latest loan agreement.



Addressing members of the parliamentary press corps, the Lawmaker explained, “we have noticed some projects being duplicated in the agreement. We do not believe this is right and we will not encourage it. We want some clarifications.“



According to Kwame Agbodza, the real problem in the Eastern corridor is the Oti-Damongo session, which the Chinese have failed to deliver, and we are encouraging the Minister for Roads and Highways to terminate the contract and re-award it.



“If we have any resources, we should be setting aside some money for the new contractor to complete the session. We believe that the breakdown is not satisfactory. We are not necessarily opposed to the $750 million.



"We only want to get things clearer. The information we have gathered so far is too limited,” he added.



The breakdown of the loan as provided by the Ministry includes $200 million on the Ofankor-Nsawam road project, $75 million on the Ejisu-Konongo road, $10 million on the Nsawam- Apedwa road, Suame Interchange, and local road network $47 million, completion of Flower Port Interchange at Legon, $39 million, completion of Sofoline Interchange, $34 million; construction of Kwabenya-Peduase road, $10 million; completion of Eastern Corridor Road lot five and six, $40 million; construction of Etsi Krom – Adofo road project, $98 million; construction of stadia and sports infrastructure for the all African, $140 million and railway project and purchasing of rolling stock, $30 million.