Ada radio attack: I shall not sit down for the media to be coerced, terrorized – Sege MP

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Armed macho men attack Radio Ada



Sege MP condemns attack on media



MP calls on IGP to prosecute Radio Ada attack perpetrators



Member of Parliament for Sege, Christian Corletey Otuteye has condemned the attack of Radio Ada by some alleged thugs during discussions about the Songhor Lagoon project in the Greater Accra Region.



According to him, he will not allow the media to be coerced by some supposed ‘criminals’ in the area.



He has therefore called on the inspector of Police, George Akufo-Dampare to with immediate effect commence investigation for the perpetrators to be arrested and punished.



In a press statement, the MP said “I strongly condemn this barbaric, primitive and lawless act, and calls on the Inspector General of Police and the Police Services in the Ada enclave for an immediate investigation and prosecution of all persons involved. As a representative of the people of Sege, who benefit from the Station, I shall not sit down for the media to be coerced, terrorized and stifled to the whims and caprices of some criminals. The unwarranted attack and brutality of media persons and their stations cannot be shelved unpunished any longer.”



Background



On Thursday, some masked heavily-built men attacked Radio Ada, a community radio station at Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region, and ransacked its on-air studio without provocation.



The raid followed persistent warnings to the station by some chiefs in the area, to stop their broadcasts on a project about the Songor Salt.



The thugs, numbering about 10, according to some staff of the station, stormed the premises of the not-for-profit FM station at about 11:30 am on 13 January 2022 and wrecked the whole place.



They manhandled one staff called Ajawutor Korle and forced their way into the live studio by breaking down the door.



They then ransacked the studio, dismantled the consul and fled before the police could get there to affect their arrest.



The severely beaten staff were taken to the hospital for medical attention after an official report was lodged with the police by the radio station.



Below is his statement



MP FOR SEGE STATEMENT ON THE ATTACK AT RADIO ADA AND THE DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY



The office of the Member of Parliament for Sege is extremely scandalized by news reports of some unknown weapon-wielding "macho" men who attacked our community radio station (Radio Ada 93.3) on Thursday 13th January 2022.



These hoodlums are said to have manhandled, assaulted and kept hostage, at gunpoint presenters and a guest during their barbaric attack on the station.



The heavily built masked men smashed broadcast equipment and damaged several other machines, furniture among others.



I strongly condemn this barbaric, primitive and lawless act, and call on the Inspector General of Police and the Police Services in the Ada enclave for an immediate investigation and prosecution of all persons involved.



As a representative of the people of Sege, who benefit from the Station, I shall not sit down for the media to be coerced, terrorized and stifled to the whims and caprices of some criminals.



The unwarranted attack and brutality of media persons and their stations cannot be shelved unpunished any longer.



I further urged the good people of Sege and Ada to stand firm in unity to resist any act of intimidation and lawlessness.



… Signed … Hon Christian Corletey Otuteye MP, Sege



