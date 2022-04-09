Ada West District calls for government's intervention in infrastructure provision

Regional News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

Inhabitants of Kablevu a suburb of Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region have bemoaned the hardship they are subjected to in accessing potable water for domestic and commercial purposes.



The indigenes also expressed dismay over the pitiable nature of the road that connects the town whose people engage in salt mining and fishing as their livelihood of the people to the district capital where they access the market for their goods.



According to the indigenes, the government has provided the community with pipe stands however, that does not serve the purpose for which the pipes were provided stating that water does not regularly flow through the pipelines for months.



Chief of the community, Nene Huadji Asem II told a section of the media from the Ada West District when the team visited the community to ascertain the infrastructure condition in the community.



He said that his community is a business venture area where the main works of the people are fishing and salt mining hence portable and good drinking water is essential to carry out their daily activities.



“As you can see, our main works are going to sea as fisherfolks and as a community close to the Ada Lagoon, our other work is salt mining. These are daily works without a break so water is what we use in all these activities which without water we will not be able to do these works effectively,” he explained.



Nene Asem complained that the depleted nature of the road that links the community to the district capital, Sege through other fishing communities along the Coastal belt has hindered the fishing and mining business as they incur a lot on evacuating their products (fish and the salt) to the market.



He said the burden on transporting the products (salt and smoked fish) to the market would minimize if the road that links his town through the other towns in the Coastal Belt to the district capital is given the first phase of road construction.



He mentioned that the poor nature of the road has scared traders from entering the town to trade with them.



Nene Huaji Asem II pleaded that the “Government must come to our aid to help restore our infrastructure deficit to make business vibrant in this town.”