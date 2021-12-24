Ada West District Chief Executive lauds assembly members at the third ordinary meeting

Regional News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: Amedor Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

The Ada West District Assembly has held the third ordinary meeting of the second session of the third assembly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the district’s Assembly Hall, Sege to deliberate on the businesses of the house.



All the fifteen elected Assembly Members and six government appointees, and Heads of Departments and other Units in the district were present in the day long meeting.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Assembly, Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah who addressed the august house expressed his appreciation for the support given by the house in the few days after his confirmation as District Chief Executive of the Ada West District.



He said, “I must express my profound gratitude to the honourable Assembly Members and Heads of Departments and Units for making the first few days of my tenure as District Chief Executive of Ada West District Assembly very fruitful”.



Hon. Kpankpah lauded the cooperation and support of the Assembly Members saying, “I must confess that I have enjoyed your cooperation and support these few days of my ascension to this high office made possible by your good selves” he noted

In the face of novel coronavirus that hit the country, Hon. Kpankpah has advised the house to take the vaccine in order to acquire the vaccination cards as workers of government institutions will not be allowed into public places if they do not show vaccination certificates.



“I wish to urge you to take the opportunity of this month being observed as the month for vaccination in compliance to the ownership of vaccination cards which would be the basis for entry into government premises,” he said.



Hon. Sampson also opened that, the Assembly is aware of the activities of sand winners in the district whose activities are degrading the land, stating that these land operators do not wave through the due process at the Assembly to regularize their activities.



He, therefore, called on the Assembly Members on this matter to draw the attention of the Assembly when they realize some people are engaged in sand winning activities in their respective electoral areas without obtaining legal notice from the Assembly.



He advised, “I will urge honourable Assembly Members to act as a matter of urgency and concern draw the attention of the Assembly when you notice such activities in your areas”.



Honourable. Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah was confirmed by Assembly Members as DCE of the Assembly on October 7, 2021, after receiving a nomination from the government. His successful confirmation made him the fourth successive District Chief Executive of the district since it was carved out of the former Dangme District in 2012.



