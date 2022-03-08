Ada Songor Lagoon Association gets recognition to seek for justice for victims of Lagoon's attack

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

The Ada Songor Lagoon Association based in Ada East and Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region has obtained a certificate from the Registrar General Department as a recognised group to onward proceed to court to request justice for persons who were victimised in the fight over the lagoon and to defend the Lagoon which has been leased to Electrochem Ghana Limited, a salt-producing company.



The maiden launch of the association was held on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Toflokpo, to include members of eminent communities of Toflokpo, Salom, and Songornya.



The aim of the club is to fight against the lease of the lagoon to the private company, Electrochem Ghana Limited, and to put in a request in court for justice on behalf of chiefs and community folks who have been tortured in several police attacks in Ada Lagoon conflict.



Chief of Toflokpo, and the Acting Chairman of the association, Nene Mayilo Dadeboom Anim who addressed the media said, the due procedure has to be followed by Electrochem Ghana Company to make the privatisation of the lagoon a legal one.



According to him, the private investor did not obtain a legal permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to operate in the lagoon and that has described the activities of the sole investor as contrary to the law.







“As of August last year, EPA made us aware that there was no environmental impact assessment by the private investor with EPA to ascertain the negative impact of their activities on communities around the lagoon and to allow the company to proceed with its work,” he detailed.



Nene Mayilo also assured that the association will continue to demonstrate against the illegal lease to the higher authorities until the lagoon is given back to the people.



Honourable Lawrence Katey Nunekpeku, a member of the cohort cleared the air on the allegation that the chiefs are fighting in the interest of some minor groups who operate pans in the lagoon.









He explained that a master plan that covers the lagoon states that, the sores of the lagoon should be reserved for the people for salt crystallisation hence the fight is for everybody and not those who operate individual pans.



Honourable Lawrence debunked the claim by Electrochem Ghana Limited that the government has leased the entire lagoon land to them.



He stated that “the government only holds in trust the land for the people and not the owner of the land. In order not to lose the entire business, Electrochem must sit with us the rightful owners for deliberation on where the company should operate.”



Members of the association constitute people in the communities of Ada Lagoon enclave, indigenes who suffered various forms of attack in the fight against the lease, and chiefs and traditional leaders as conveners of the organisation.