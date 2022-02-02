Ada Police Commander urges youth to desist from all forms of criminal acts

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: GNA

Chief Superintendent of Police Joseph Atsu Dzineku, Ada Divisional Police Commander has cautioned the youth of Ada to desist from the indulgence of deviant behaviours contrary to societal norms.



He said the youth must stay away from stealing, smoking Indian hemp, and involvement in criminally related activities that are punishable by law as the Police will apply the law on anyone arrested acting contrary to the law.



The Divisional Commander gave the caution during the inaugural ceremony of the Ada West District Market.



Chief Supt. Dzineku noted that the police have picked intelligence about the involvement of some youth in a couple of unwanted behaviours notably smoking wee and stealing, and noted that the Police are on high alert in the District.



He said the police would not spare anyone found guilty of the law; “I want the youth to know that there are laws in this country and that the Police were watching closely, therefore, nobody will be spared when found smoking or stealing".



The Chief Supt. Dzineku encouraged the youth to be responsible by taking up job opportunities to feed themselves and stay away from anti-social activities.



“My advice to the youth is that they should be hardworking and search for jobs to feed themselves and desist from criminal acts that lead to their arrest,” he said.