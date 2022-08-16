Ada MP, Comfort Doyoe cuts sod for road project

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Member of Parliament for Ada, Honorable Comfort Doyoe has cut sod for the construction of a 7km road in Asigbekope, a farming community in the constituency.



The construction, according to the MP has come at a time when residents are in dire need of a motorable road to enable easy movement of goods from their farms to the market.



Hon Doyoe in an interview with pressmen believes the project will serve as the ultimate solution plaguing farmers and traders in the area whose complaints date back to the 1970s.



“The road will help a lot because this is where they cut the foods from the farms to the market. It is also important because a lot of people from outside Ada come here to buy goods for their various communities. This is a commercial area and that makes it good news for the people and good news for the whole of Ada,” she said.



The NDC MP said the recent move by her to re-construct the entire stretch was a result of calls by members of the community yearning for maintenance of the road.



“For some many years, the people in the community have been yearning for this road maintenance. It has been long overdue. Anywhere I go, I lobby for the road and by the grace of God, somebody has helped me with the machines and fuel. For me, I will support with gravels to enable completion as soon as possible.



The Assemblyman for Asigbekope and Committee Chairman for Agric in the Ada East constituency, Philip Tetteh Achia applauded Honourable Doyoe for her role in securing funds for the project.



The Asigbekope road links lead to two other communities Ceasarkope and Fantavikope.







