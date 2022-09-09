Ada: Gunshots fired as Kablevu community clashes with Police over salt project

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Residents of Kablevu, a small coastal town near Lolonya in the Ada area were earlier today forced to flee for their lives following clashes with heavily armed Policemen and other well-built individuals described as landguards following a dispute over the mining of salt.



Witnesses and SOS calls sent to Power News alleged the indiscriminate firing rubber bullets to disperse irate youth who were protesting against the operations of ElectroChem company, a subsidiary of McDan group of company limited, which has a mining lease to operate in the area.



In some of the pictures and videos shared with our Tema regional correspondent, armed Policemen are seen positioned to prevent members of the community from massing up on the project site.



The protest, follows fears that the decision by the company to channel sea water int the Songor lagoon for commercial production, could flood their entire community, and subsequently deprive them of their source of livelihood.



There are reports of injuries and most men including opinion leaders reportedly fled to escape arrest as the Police and persons suspected to be hired land guards besieged the village to effect arrests.



The Chief of Kablevu, Nene Huadze Asem who is against the lease processes is currently at a hideout.



The community has been protesting against salt wining since ElectroChem started operations in November 2020.



Power News will speak to the company for their side of the development and keep you updated.