Ada-East Residents hail DCE for remarkable performance

Regional News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: GNA

Grace Abla Avickson, Headmistress of Otrokpe District Assembly Basic School, in Ada Foah on behalf of the residents has hailed Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive for an impressive contribution to education.



On behalf of educational institutions in the Ada East District, the Otrokpe Headmistress presented a uniquely crafted citation of honour to Ms Pobee during a ceremony to hand over a three-Unit Junior High School (JHS) classroom block, Office and store to the school.



The citation, said the “DCE have fulfilled her promise to the school by constructing of a new JHS block to the school. We approached you for a new JHS structure and you promised to make it a reality.



“Otrokpe community in particular and Ada East, in general, was proud to have Ms Pobee as a daughter of the land and the head of the District Assembly leading the community with passion and love.



“The laudable achievement of the DCE goes beyond your political ambition as they reflected the sense of purpose and love exhibited for the development of the District especially in the area of education.



“As a political leader, you constantly devote your time, energy, resources and have always desired to develop your local native land to an enviable standard.



“The positive impact of the DCE to the Ada community especially the youth was admirable and that reflected that she was indeed a mother who shows selfless dedication to others and believed in the promotion of academic excellence of the children”.