Ada-East NADMO mounts signage at safe zone for floods

Regional News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: GNA

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) of the Ada East District has mounted signage at some safe zones to alert people on safe areas during floods.



Mr. Randolf Kabutey of NADMO in charge of Operations during a presentation at the Second Ordinary Session of the Ada East District Assembly said the signage was to raise awareness among the citizens of where they could be safe in times of emergency.



He said the signboards were mounted at Ada Foah Methodist school, Azizanya Basic School, Ada Foah Roman Catholic School, and Pediatorkorpey Clinic.



Other safe zones are; Alavanyo, Anyakpor, Totìmekope , Otrokpeh, Puteh Ocansekopey, Alorkpem, Aflive, Big Ada, Gorm, Atortorkopey, Kasseh, Asigbekorpey, Kungmor, Tamatoku, and Togbloku.



He said NADMO was working to identify and mount more signage at all safe zones to ensure that in case of emergencies residents could easily reach these safe sites.



He said the organization had created awareness among the citizens through community engagements and the organization of sensitization programs through various schools in the district.



He added that NADMO would use festive and traditional gatherings to educate the residents on safety measures and how to prevent accidents.



He said the NADMO had identified safe zones like schools, churches, and community centers where people who were out of their homes could take shelter when there was a flood.



He said 29 safe zones were identified in the Ada East District.



Meanwhile Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada-East District Assembly, has advised residents to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to curtail its spread in the communities.



She said the pandemic was still present and called on the residents to support the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus, “we must work together to fight COVID-19”.



Madam Pobee told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Ada Foah that adherence to COVID-19 protocols such as the washing of hands, application of hand sanitizer, and social distancing does not only reduce the spread of the virus but was also a means of improving our health as it prevents the body from contracting other diseases.



She noted that the Assembly had organized numerous community awareness creation campaigns to sensitize the people on the need to adhere to the protocols but unfortunately the response is slow.



Madam Pobee said, it was important to strictly adhere to the safety protocols and appealed to the residents to desire to prevent the spread of the diseases.