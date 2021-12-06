Ada DCE appeals to chiefs to reserve lands for Agriculture purposes

Regional News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: GNA

Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ada East, has appealed to the traditional leaders in the district to reserve lands for agricultural expansion.



She said a lot of buildings were springing up in the district and pleaded that, they reserve and release some of the lands under reasonable terms to individuals or groups who would be willing to invest in agriculture.



Ms. Pobee told the Ghana News Agency in Ada on the sidelines of the District observance of the 2021 Farmers' Day that in the Greater Accra Region, Ada was one of the towns with available lands for farming as such, there was the need to reserve some of the lands for agricultural activities for local consumption and exportation.



The DCE said the Ada East District was investing massively in agriculture, with the aim of leading in the production of some farm produce in the country.



She indicated that, as part of enhancing agricultural practice in Ada East, 1,437 farmers had been registered and trained under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, an initiative aimed at the modernisation of the agricultural sector.



Ms. Pobee said a total of 5,757 bags of fertilizer, 107,400 cans of tomatoes seeds, 2,000 kilograms of rice seeds, and 615 kilograms of maize seeds were received and distributed to the farmers this year under the seed and fertilizer subsidy programme.



The DCE noted that a total of 3,810 mango seedlings and 1,440 coconut seedlings were distributed to 38 farmers in the District.



She said the government had supported the district with implements to facilitate harvesting and threshing of cereals under Planting for Export and Rural Development.



She explained that the department had also facilitated the expansion of irrigation facilities at Angorsikope, which was initially serving a capacity of 135 hectares, now serving 350 hectares.



Ms. Pobee entreated all the farmers within the irrigation catchment area to take advantage of the interventions and engage in all-year farming.