Active involvement of young women in decision making crucial - DCI

Regional News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: GNA

Active involvement of young women and girls in decision-making will encourage them to speak and help address some of the social issues confronting them.



Again, creating an enabling environment for business growth and economic empowerment of women is critical to the positive transformation of their lives and that of society.



In a statement issued by Defence for Children International as part of the

‘She Leads Project’, to commemorate the 2021 International Youth Day celebrations, which fall on August 12, every year.



The statement, which was signed by Madam Joana Anokyewaa, Programme Manageress of DCI, said young people played a crucial role in working towards the implementation and the achievement of the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and related frameworks.



It stressed the need for inclusive support mechanisms that ensured that the youth amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life.



It called on the government and key stakeholders to develop new policies to strengthen youth engagement and employment in the agriculture sector and healthy jobs for girls and young women.



This year’s International Youth Day celebration is on the theme ‘Transforming Food Systems; Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health’.



The ‘She Leads Project’ is a five-year strategic partnership between a consortium of NGOs and civil society organizations such as Plan International Netherlands (PIN), (DCI – ECPAT), the Netherlands (DCI- ECPAT), African Women Development and Communications network, and the Terre des Hommes the Netherlands (TdH).



The objective is to increase the influence of girls and young women in decision-making and the transformation of gender norms in formal and informal institutions.



It is expected to achieve three outcomes namely; enhanced collective and activism by girls and young women in a gender-responsive civil society organization increased acceptance of positive social gender norms in political institutions at all levels as well as meaningful participation of girls and young women in decision making at all levels.



The statement indicated that the international youth day provided the opportunity to celebrate young peoples’ views and initiatives on a global scale and called on the youth to build their capacities to enable them to participate actively in the decision-making process in their communities