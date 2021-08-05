Active COVID-19 cases spike to 6,766 , 79% of new cases are Delta variant – GHS

General News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Seventy-nine per cent of all the new COVID-19 cases fuelling Ghana’s third wave are of the Delta variant, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has revealed.



The total tests done so far is 1,459,845 with an overall positivity rate of 7.3 per cent, Dr Kuma-Aboagye told journalists at a press briefing organised by the Information Ministry on Wednesday, 4 August 2021 that as of 1 August, “we have confirmed a total of 106,434”.



The total number of recoveries is 98,814, he said.



So far, a total of 854 have died.



According to him, before the third wave, the death toll was 817.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the trajectory of the active cases is “steep” and “worrying”.



“That tells us in the last few weeks, we have increased our cases from 1,600 to 6,766 in one month”, he illustrated.



“There’s been a very steep rise in the active cases in the last two weeks”, he noted.



Also, he said: “We are having increasing hospitalisation and deaths”.



Additionally, he observed: “We are having emerging hotspots outside Accra and Kumasi”.



Volta, Bono and Bono East regions, he noted, are the new hotspots.



“We also have workplace and school outbreaks taking place”, he noted.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye bemoaned the “total disregard to the use of face masks by the general population”.



“And, unfortunately, the Delta variant has become the dominant variant as we speak now, especially in the Greater Accra”.



“The third wave is on its way up… there’s a steep rise”, he added and put it down to non-adherence to protocols, the huge unvaccinated population and non-adherence to home isolation protocols.



