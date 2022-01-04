Active COVID-19 cases hit 12,422; with caseload at 146,119

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Health Service reports that Ghana's COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 146,119 with an impressive clinical recovery figure of 132,391.



The tally of active cases has hit 12,422 according to the latest statistics provided by the GHS. The number of new infections that took the tally past 12,000 mark was 1,067.



Meanwhile, COVID-19 related deaths have reached 1,306 following the death of five patients.



GHS also called on the citizenry to undertake a number of preventive measures among others: observe the safety protocols, wear a mask always, wash your hands regularly with soap under running water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, practice social distancing and get vaccinated.



Authorities have in the past bemoaned the lack of adherence to safety protocols, with a spike in infections expected after the festive season.





Ghana's Covid-19 case count as at 30th December 2021.

● Greater Accra Region has recorded 81,075 cases● Ashanti Region has 21,681 cases● Western Region has 7,853 cases● Eastern Region has 6,707 cases● Volta Region has 5,621 cases● Central Region has 5,243 cases● Bono East Region, 2,714 cases● Bono Region has 2,157 cases● Northern Region, 1,787 cases● Upper East Region has 1,577● Ahafo Region, 1,097 cases● Western North Region, 1,049 cases● Oti Region, 858 cases● Upper West Region, 747 cases● North East Region has 283 cases● Savannah Region has 263 cases