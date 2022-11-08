Activate processes to hold presidential elections immediately – Alex Segbefia

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Minister of Health under John Dramani Mahama, Alex Segbefia, has called for the activation of processes needed for a presidential election to be held in Ghana as soon as possible.



According to him, the economic difficulties in the country have gotten to a point where changing the current government is the only alternative to restoring confidence in Ghana's economy.



Alex Segbefia, who made these remarks on Joy News' Newsfile on Saturday (November 5) and which was monitored by GhanaWeb, added that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government stepping down will give a signal to the international community that Ghana is serious about resolving its challenges.



"I think that if we had a structure that would allow us to simply go for elections tomorrow, it should be activated.



"… it (holding the elections) will boost confidence which is needed at this time in the international market. People will now begin to take Ghana seriously as trying to solve its problems," he said.



The former health minister further stated that the need to restore confidence in Ghana's economy is the main reason people are calling for the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



"That is one of the main drivers of why people are asking for the finance minister; it is not because people have a personal issue with him," he said.



He added that Ofori-Atta should have been sacked the very moment the president ordered an engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout because of the entrenched position he had taken against the fund previously.



The host of Newsfile, Samson Lardy Anynini, a lawyer, explained that the only way a presidential election can be held in Ghana before December 7, 2024, is when the president steps down, passes on or is impeached by Parliament.



He added that if any of the scenarios he had stated happens, the speaker of Parliament will take over as president, and elections will be held within three months.



Watch the interview below:







You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/SEA