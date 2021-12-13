ActionAid Ghana commends Police Service for swift action against its officer over sexual harassment

General News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

ActionAid Ghana has commended the Ghana Police Service for the swift action taken against a police officer who is alleged to have sexually harassed a woman in a car in a viral video.



According to ActionAid Ghana, they are keenly following proceedings on the alleged sexual harassment case involving a police officer in Sunyani and the alleged breach of Sections 84 and 103 of the Criminal Offences Act 29, which deals with assault and indecent assault respectively, should be pursued with all seriousness and alacrity.



In a statement, the ActionAid Ghana’s Acting Country Director, John Nkaw, said, “ActionAid Ghana is concerned about the increasing rate of violence, harassment, and assault against women and girls. It is even more worrying that such incidences are sometimes perpetrated by officers who are mandated to protect people and indeed should be the vanguard of the ongoing campaign against sexual harassment and other forms of gender-based violence.”



Available statistics from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DoVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service indicate that as of August 2021, 31.9% of women had faced at least one form of domestic violence -physical, economic, psychological, social or sexual. These statistics, the statement added, are alarming and are indicative of the worrying prevalence of violence against women in the country.



They, therefore, called on the country to ratify the ILO Convention 190 on ending sexual violence and harassment in the world of work.



“Again, it is unfortunate that this case has been recorded at a time that the world is observing this year’s 16-Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. This incident of alleged sexual harassment and assault involving the police officer is a classic example of why the government of Ghana, who is a member of the International Labour Organization (ILO), needs to take immediate steps to ratify the ILO Convention 190, which seeks to end violence and harassment in the world of work.



“We believe that Convention 190, which is a first international treaty to recognize the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence and harassment, will provide better protection for Ghanaians and address the gaps in some of the country’s existing legislative and policy frameworks on violence and harassment,” he added.



In November the Police Service arrested one of its officers, General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah, who was captured in a video sexually harassing a female in a vehicle.



A press release signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, revealed that General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah who is stationed at the Regional Operations Unit of the Bono Regional Police Command had violated the dignity of the victim.



According to the Service, this was determined after preliminary investigations into the matter.



The Police Service however rendered an unqualified apology to the affected party “for what she experienced” and to the general public “since the matter affects the very moral foundation of our country.”



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, also gave assurance to provide the victim with psychological care and trauma therapy.



He has also assured a thorough investigation into the matter and to provide further updates.