Acting IGP Dampare visits Mounted Squadron Unit; promises to increase horses

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The acting IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on Monday visited the Mounted Squadron Unit of the Ghana Police Service.



The Unit is responsible for the grooming and maintaining of all horses used by the police for ceremonial and security exercises.



During his visit, Dr. Akuffo Dampare pledged to increase the number of horses at the stable and commended the officers for their hard work and commitment over the years.



DSP Mary-Clare Agamba, In-Charge of the Mounted Squadron expressed her appreciation to the acting IGP for the visit and thanked him for the good plans he has for the unit



The IGP was accompanied by COP Akuribah Yaagy, Director-General of National Patrols Department and other senior officers from the National Headquarters.



