Act responsibly - Akufo-Addo warns Ghanaians over COVID-19

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols during the Christmas festivities.



“As Christmas fills our hearts with gratitude, let us not forget that COVID-19 is still very much in our midst. The number of active cases is currently on the rise. So, let us act and live responsibly, let us continue to adhere to the protocols of social distancing, enhanced hygiene and mask-wearing,” he said in his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Friday, December 24, 2022.



Akufo-Addo also asked unvaccinated Ghanaians to get vaccinated, saying it is the surest way to contain the virus.



“We have, for nearly two (2) years, been wearing masks, avoiding shaking hands and using sanitizers, which have been uncomfortable experiences for us all, even though they have helped keep us safe. The science tells us that getting vaccinated is the most effective way to defeat the virus and go back to our normal way of life, re-open fully our economy, and return our nation onto the path of progress and prosperity.



“Government has succeeded in securing considerable quantities of vaccines for the country, numbering nearly twenty-three million (23 million) doses so far. So, I entreat all those who have not been vaccinated to do so. Our responsibility to one another requires that we be vaccinated,” President Akufo-Addo noted.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo acknowledged the difficulties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating that, it has adversely affected the economy.



He quickly detailed the government’s timely measures to revitalize the economy and save it from collapse.



“This is the stark reality of the situation, not an excuse. Indeed, but for the bold and timely measures put in place by the government to cushion Ghanaians against the worst effects of the pandemic, our situation would have been more precarious.



“For the purposes of propaganda and narrow partisan and parochial interests, some would have you believe that the difficulties we are facing are purely Ghanaian phenomena, made by the NPP government under my leadership. Pay no heed to such persons. They know the truth, but cannot speak it," he stressed.







