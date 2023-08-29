Act on threats against Bugri Naabu – Adam Bonaa tells Police

General News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Security analyst, Dr. Adam Bonaa has charged the Ghana Police Service to act on threats against the former Northern Regional Minister of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Daniel Bugri Naabu.



This comes after Mr Naabu officially confirmed the authenticity of content on a leaked tape which had him in a conversation with some three Senior Police Officer plotting to get Dr. Akuffo-Dampare removed as the Inspector-General of Police.



According to him, he has questioned one of the police officers [Commander Asare] after the leak who hung the phone on him.



“He sent a message through my son, that he will deal with me…you are right to say he was threatening me,” Mr Naabu told a seven-member Parliamentary committee probing the case.



Commenting on the issue in an interview with Starr News, Dr. Bonaa urged the police not to treat the threat against Bugri Naabu lightly.



“…Bugri Naabu alleges that one of the persons involved [Asare] has threatened him. You know you can take this threat lightly and so I will say that the Police can take it up if Bugri Naabu makes a case. Apart from that I don’t think the NIB have what it takes…they don’t have locus; they don’t have what it takes for people to investigate this. In any case where were they when all these things were being recorded. So as far as I am concerned, their initial arrest of people will amount to pure intimidation.”



In July, a purported secret audio recording emerged detailing an alleged plot by persons believed to be senior members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a Senior Police Officer to get the current Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, removed from office ahead of the 2024 elections.



At the time, the unidentified individuals involved in the recorded conversation expressed frustration over the IGP’s actions which were not in the interests of the ruling party.



They had issues with his leadership style and alleged association with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).





“I know there are others who are also good for this position. If I don’t get and this man is changed and those people that we think they are our men get it, [I will be happy] … Because we need to break this 8. That is important, we need to break the 8… Because I wouldn’t want doctor to become the flagbearer and then we lose the elections,” one of the men who is reportedly a police officer in the audio is heard saying.”



They believed that achieving the NPP’s ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda, would be impossible with Dampare as the head of the police.



“This IGP is not correct, he won’t help us. Alhaji you have done politics, you know elections is not just…elections, sometimes mafia work is inside… and this man sitting down up there will not help our party to do anything,” the alleged Police officer added.



The other, who identified himself in the tape as a former NPP regional Chairman corroborates his statement by responding “[it’s] not just sometimes, mafia work is inside. As for elections mafia work is involved.”