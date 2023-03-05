Act on our power issues or we vent our anger – Youth to VRA/NEDCO

Regional News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

A group calling itself Droboman Network for Development in the Jaman South municipality has called on the Bono regional office of the Volta River Authority and its associates to immediately address the power problem the Drobo community has been plunged into.



In a statement co-signed and issued by Godfred Kwasi Kwang and Boabeng Clarence who are Secretary and Public Relations Officer respectively, the group indicated that the Drobo residents have been dealing with erratic power supply for months, a situation that is crippling their businesses and other power-dependent activities.



Meanwhile, efforts to get authorities to intervene or speak concerning the problem to abate the anger of the affected community have proven futile.



“We also find pretty frustrating the seeming disrespect to the people and the wanton disregard for acceptable Customer Care practices. This is because these unbearable experiences mostly occur without even a word from the VRA-Nedco predating it or post-scripting same” the statement said in part.



For Immediate Release:



THE RECENT ERRATIC POWER SUPPLY TO THE PEOPLE OF JAMAN SOUTH PLAGUING BUSINESSES AND DERAILING MODERNITY – THE DROBOMAN NETWORK FOR DEVELOPMENT DEMANDS SWIFT INTERVENTION FROM THE MANAGEMENT OF VRA-NEDCO, BONO REGION



The Droboman Network For Development has observed with the utmost displeasure the erratic nature of the Electricity Power being supplied to the people of Drobo and its environs in recent times.



It is quite disheartening to note that almost no single day passes without a disruption in the electricity supply to either parts of or the whole of the Jaman South Municipality in the last couple of months.



We are equally concerned about the threatening health issues that may accompany this phenomenon, especially in this season of the year, where rooms are warm to result in the outbreak of CSM and other health issues.



The Association, besides the above, is also very worried about the devastating effects that this unreliable energy is having on the economic development of the area. We note with extreme frustration that this unreliable power supply to the people of Jaman South and its neighborhood is posting unimaginable threats to the small and medium-scale businesses in the area. Operation of Health Facilities which need constant electricity supply for their work is grievously affected in the storage of certain essential drugs and the performance of some crucial services.



The Sachet Water Producers, Printing firms, Cold Store Operators, Corn and flour Mill Operators, Filling Stations, Wood Processing firms, Welders, barbering and dressmaking shops, and the likes in the Jaman South are having it extremely difficult to operate as a result of this unannounced regular outages.



It is also essential to point out that almost all similar calls made to authorities in the area before this release have received little or no attention.



Bearing the foregoing observations, the Droboman Network For Development is urgently calling on all stakeholders especially the Bono Regional VRA/Nedco branch to find lasting solutions to whichever problem there is, either technical or mechanical before the patience of their teeming customers in and around the Jaman South Municipality run out.



Long live Droboman.



Signed

Godfred Kwasi Kwang

Secretary

(0249366296)



Signed

Boabeng Clarence

P. R. O.

0246421415