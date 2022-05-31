Act like an elderly statesman; stop making unguarded statements – Mahama’s aide tackles Freddie Blay

Politics of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mogtari attacks Freddie Blay for saying NDC members acquired unexplained wealth under Mahama



You ‘goofed’, your statements were unfounded – Mogtari to Freddie Blay



NDC has members with no positions acquiring mansions when they were in power, Blay



Special aide to the former President, John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has criticized the National Chairman of the NPP for saying that jobless NDC members acquired unexplained health during the era of Mahama.



In a statement shared on Facebook on Monday, May 30, 2022, Bawah Mogtari said that the statement made by Freddie Blay was uncalled for and unworthy of an elderly statement like himself.



She added that the NPP (New Patriotic Party) Chairman erred in the remarks he made because there are NDC (National Democratic Party) members who have rightly acquired all the properties they have.



“Elderly Statesmen must stop making such unguarded and unfounded statements … my Senior, Honourable Freddy Blay goofed! Each time I read such stories, I marvel at the sheer disdain and total disregard for some members of the NDC, there are many well accomplished individuals in the NDC who have worked very very hard for whatever little worldly possessions they have.



“There is also no doubt that there are some persons in the NPP who have rightfully earned everything they have, but yes we in the NDC can also state without fear of any equivocation that there are individuals in the NPP who have likewise never worked, and had little possessions prior to their government coming into power and have now definitely amassed unexplained wealth since they attained political power!,” portions of her Facebook post read.



On the matter of the Last Will and Testament of former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie [Sir John], Mogtari said that it is quite clear that most of the properties in the said Will were acquired recently.



She added that because the acres of land stated in the Will were illegally acquired the government has even expunged them from the said Will.



The NPP chairman also said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no moral authority to be criticising the government on the matter of its officials having unexplained wealth because they have done worse.



“If you want to talk about the NDC … there are people who have never worked in their life who joined the party, and before you realize have various mansions, flats and several of them, they have never worked in their life,” he said.



Read the full post by the Mogtari below:







Catch up on this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV here:







