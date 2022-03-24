Acid attack survivor beats suicidal thoughts to become entrepreneur

Regional News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

31-year-old Memuna Malik who survived an acid attack has surmounted stigmatisation and beaten the odds to re-integrate into society.



According to her, the thorns of mockery about her deformity did not deter her from breaking barriers to make a living after her unsuccessful life in Saudi Arabia.



In an interview, Malik tells Crime Check Foundation (CCF) how she has been able to be resolute to set up a business, which is thriving.



“Initially I started with hair-do but I lost my customers when I had to go for another session of a series of surgeries. I then ventured into the sale of jewelry and artificial hair imported from Saudi Arabia,” she said.



Malik said with the help of CCF and its donors which has enabled her to undergo a series of plastic surgery, she abandoned her suicidal thoughts and has regained her confidence.



“I can now walk within my neighbourhood without veiling my face as I did previously. May God bless CCF and the donors for their support which has enabled me to get to where I am now,” she expressed her gratitude.



The Foundation gave her Two Thousand Ghana cedis to enable her to expand her business.



How Malik was bathed with acid



Memuna got disfigured after a lady called Salomey bathed her with acid which instantly burnt her face in Riyad, Saudi Arabia.



She explained that the unfortunate incident happened to her on the 24th of December, 2018 after she had closed from work and decided to go and braid her hair at one of her friends Rabi’s hair salon.



According to her, “as Rabi was braiding my hair, she stopped to go and eat. While she was eating, there was a knock at the door and she asked me to help her open it. As soon as I opened the door, all I saw was that someone pushed me and poured a substance on me. That was my end,” she said.



Salomey was subsequently imprisoned. The young lady said she had several thoughts of killing herself because when she looked at her face in the mirror she had no hope in life.



Her ordeal



In an interview with crimecheckghana, Memuna said she had to constantly veil her face to hide her ‘horrifying’ look from the public to prevent mockery. However, that did not stop people from pointing fingers at her, as they continued to ask why she had to cover her face and other parts of her body which got deformed.



“When I covered my face and passed by people, I heard them talk about my dressing. I pretended I didn’t hear what they said and continued to where I was heading to,” she said.



Her new look



However, after undergoing a series of successful plastic surgeries through the support of the Crime Check Foundation (CCF) and its donors, her face has taken shape. “I am now bold to walk around,” she said.