Achimota police arrest vehicle thief

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

• The Achimota Police have arrested Evans Arhinful for stealing a cab



• The suspect picked the cab from Shiashie to Achimota where he intoxicated the driver



• The vehicle in question is a Chevrolet Aveo



The Achimota Police have arrested suspect Evans Arhinful, aged 31, for stealing a Chevrolet Aveo taxi at Achimota.



According to a police statement, the suspect on 7th July, 2021, at about 6:30 pm the suspect procured the services of the victim, a taxi driver, from Shiashie to a hospital near Achimota.



Upon arrival at the hospital, the passenger asked the driver to wait for a while, as he attends to a friend on admission so that they go to their final destination.



Before the suspect left, he gave the taxi driver a drink while he waited in the car.



The police further stated, “unknown to the driver, the drink had been spiked with an intoxicating substance. The driver became unconscious, some minutes later after taking the drink. He woke up and realized that his vehicle, a Chevrolet Aveo with registration number GE 9457-21 had been taken away.



“All his efforts to locate the whereabouts of the vehicle yielded no results. The case was reported to the Police.”



