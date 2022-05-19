Achimota forest sale: People should respect Ga's - Allotey Jacobs fumes

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked the Government of Ghana to respect the Ga ethnic group, particularly with the sale of their lands.



The social commentator and former NDC Central Regional Chairman expressed disgust over how Ga lands are treated by State authorities, stressing it fuels unnecessary tension in the nation.



His comment comes on the heels of speculations that the Achimota Forest has been sold.



An Executive Instrument (E.I) 144 purportedly appended by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, stated that "effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve".



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.”



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” parts of the E.I said.



But the Minister has debunked the rumors, stressing "Government has and will never sell Achimota Forest" and implored the general public to "disregard these reports as they are false, baseless and non-factual. Indeed, what the propagators of these messages have refused to add is that, E.I. 144 was published together with the Forests (Achimota Firewood Plantation Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2022 (E.I. 154)".



He assured Ghanaians that, "no development can take place without the express approval of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, taking into consideration the ecological integrity of the Forest".



Broaching the topic on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Allotey Jacobs wondered why there would be an attempt to sell the land or any other land belonging to the Ga people as portion of the Forest reserve, according to Abu Jinapor's statement, was leased to an Owoo Family between the years of 2007 and 2008 for a term of 99 years.



The statement however disclosed that the "Lease agreement was however not executed as agreed".



Allotey Jacobs believed people have been encroaching on Ga lands for far too long and it's about time the government and entities that acquire the lands accorded the Ga community maximum respect.



"It is like you want to create a face-off between a certain ethnic group against Gas or Gas against a certain ethnic group. Why are we doing this to ourselves? Creating tension in the country!" he snapped.



He dreaded the sale of the Achimota Forest would brew traditional conflicts, so was elated it's turned out to be a hoax.



"People should respect Ga's," he admonished.



