46 students, staff of Achimota school contract new Delta variant of Coronavirus

46 cases of the new COVID-19 variant from Delta, India have been recorded in of one of Ghana's elite schools, Achimota.



During a Coronavirus update by the Ghana Health Service at the Information Ministry on Sunday, July 4, it was revealed that the cases were recorded after some students in the school were tested.



Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, in an interview with GhanaWeb Saturday, disclosed that two students in Senior High Schools in Accra had contracted the highly contagious strain.



According to him, most of the students who contracted the virus were asymptomatic and are responding to treatment.



"There’s an outbreak in the school (name withheld), they did some tests, some of them had a Delta strain...Noguchi decided to do specialized testing…when they did the tests, they realized that some of the students had the Delta strain…most of the students are actually asymptomatic and I’m sure by Tuesday, all of them would have been discharged," Dr. Asiedu-Bekoe said.



He noted that these recorded cases of the Delta strain show that the highly contagious variant is in the community.



But giving more details about the fast-spreading Delta variant which was first recorded in Ghana some few days ago, officials from Ghana Health Service disclosed that some students had been infected.



