Achimota School mates of Ex-President Rawlings sign his book of condolence

Mates of former President Jerry John Rawlings who attended the Achimota School, have taken their turn to sign the book of condolence opened for him by the state.



The old students of Achimota School in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18, 2020, as scheduled by the State Protocol, visited the Accra International Conference Center where they also penned their tribute to the late President of the Republic of Ghana.



Speaking to the media after the signing, former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Ernest Aryeetey who was part of the group, said their colleague lived a life expected of him as an old student of Achimota School and it remains their prayer that God will grant him rest.



Revealing some details about the school days of Mr Rawlings, the President of the 1966-1967 Achimota School Old Students Association, Samuel Appiah-Ampofo, said the former President was a staunch chorister who eventually won the heart of the school chaplain and became his favourite student.



“One singular thing you can say about Jerry was that he was not like anybody else. He was his own, very dynamic. Did everything from sports to singing in the choir. You wouldn’t believe that he was a catholic choir boy. In fact one of the favourites of the Catholic Chaplin at the time, Father John,” the Old Students Association President said.



According to Mr Ampofo, everything that was seen of Ex-President Rawlings was only a continuation and a maturation of who he was in school.



“Basically, what you saw of the man as a revolutionist, as a leader, as a democratic party leader in Ghana outside the school was just a continuation and a maturation of who he was in school,” he said of the former President.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings was educated at Achimota School where he obtained his General Certificate of Education 'O' Level in 1966.



As a student, his passion to serve in the military was heavily exhibited during his school days where he was also a member of the cadet corps.



Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings died at the age of 73 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020.



The State following his death opened the book of condolence for him at the Accra International Conference Center.



A multitude of dignitaries, including the current government leadership as well as religious heads and members of the diplomatic community have so far signed.



The general public is expected to have the opportunity to sign the book of condolence on Thursday and Friday.











