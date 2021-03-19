Achimota Sch. rules can’t override constitution, Rasta kids must be admitted – Ras Mubarak

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has berated authorities of the Achimota School for denying two students admission into the prestigious school due to their dreadlocks.



There has been an intensive and sustained online campaign to protest against the decision of the Achimota school authorities after two brilliant Ghanaian students with deadlocks on Thursday were blocked from gaining admission into the school.



Authorities claim, their school rules do not allow dreadlock students to be admitted despite being posted there by the Computer School Placement System.



The former lawmaker who joined the protest online said the high-handed decision by the school authorities is a breach of the law calling for it to be reversed.



“What the authorities in Achimota school have done constitutes a breach of articles 21(1)(c), 25(1), 26(1) 28(3) and 28(4) of our constitution. They have humiliated those kids on the basis of the kids’ Rasta culture. Not accepting them into the school because of their dreadlocks is degrading treatment which is frowned upon under article 28(3).



“The school may have its rules, but those rules, and all other rules and laws are subservient to the constitution of Ghana. The supreme law of the land is the constitution.



I hope the decision would be reversed, in the overall best interest of the school and the affected children,” the former MP who had dreadlock in the past said.