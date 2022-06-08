Achimota Rasta student was arrogant even before school case – Father claims

General News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Tereo Marghuy, a father to one of the two Achimota school students who were initially denied enrollment because of their dreadlocks, has expressed dissatisfaction over his son’s alleged rude and arrogant behaviour.



According to him, his son, Tyron Marghuy has always been disrespectful, even before the Achimota school saga.



In a video posted on social media, Tereo Marghuy explained that his recent predicament was caused by an attempt to resolve an impasse between Tyron and his sisters.



“[Tyron] was so arrogant so I wasn’t even ready to follow him anywhere, I went to the court with him and defended him just for the sake of humanity, for the sake of Rasta, if it had been only because of this boy, I wouldn’t have gone,” he lamented.



He said, his son, Tyron, stabbed him in the hand and that would not be the first time he has done that to him.



He noted that Tyron has been putting up such rude behaviour because he is receiving support from his mother and other external family members.



“This is what Tyron has done to my hands; he spoilt his sister’s tablet and they were supposed to take it to the repairer this morning. His sisters came to tell me they were taking the laptop to the repairer […] I went to see them in the room and they said Tyron is not ready.



“Long story short, they had an argument and so I went back there to ask him why and he just unplugged the laptop and walked over to me. He has been [disrespecting] me all these years, which his mother tolerates. She even asked me one time why I don’t want anybody to have peace in this house. When my son does something wrong and I’m telling him, she is giving me BS.



“This is the third time something like this is happening because he walked over to me and I rushed at him, I wanted to slap him for doing that, he does it every time and he gripped my hand, so hard, I don’t know if he had something or whatever with him, and this is what he has done,” Tereo Marghuy explained in the video.



