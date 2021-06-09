Achimota-Rasta saga: I would still pursue the case if it were any other school – Father of student

General News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Ras Aswad Nkrabea, the father of the Rastafarian Achimota student Oheneba Nkrabea has stated that he would still pursue the case if it were a different school aside from Achimota.



According to him, he believes everyone has the right to be educated and once the right of the child is being violated, actions need to be taken.



He spoke to GhanaWeb’s Laud Harris Adu-Asare on #SayItLoud.



“Once they were violating the rights of the child, yes I would have taken it the same way,” he said.



He noted that he has never encountered such a challenge since his ward started schooling from the basic level.



“No, the school even disturbed him and that is why I was surprised at what Achimota was doing,” he said.



