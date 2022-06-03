Achimota-Ofankor road heavily flooded after downpour

General News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Parts of Accra have been flooded following some over 4 hours of rainfall leaving motorists stranded.



At Achimota for instance, on the stretch leading to Ofankor and Pokuase, the road has been taken over by flood waters on all sides.



A video shared by GHOne TV shows vehicles maneuvering through the water which has risen up to about the ‘mid-tyre-level’.



Floods have become very common in many parts of the country, in Greater Accra especially, following torrential rains that began in the Month of May.



Whilst the Ghana Meteorological Service has made it a point to update citizens with up to the minute weather reports on a daily basis, the Ghana Police Service has cautioned citizens to be safe amidst the rains and for parents and teachers to avoid leaving their children out in the rains as it may be dangerous.



