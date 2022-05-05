Achimota Golf Club ladies support Korle-Bu Cancer Unit

Health News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Achimota Golf Club Ladies section has donated a cheque for GHC20,000 and items worth several thousands of Cedis to the Cancer Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



The items included hand sanitizers, face mask, thermometer, bedsheets with pillow cases, oxygen flowetre, theatre gown and hospital/patient gown.



They also presented disposal gown, N95 mask, hand tissue towel, onetouch testsrip, and glucometere machine.



Presenting the items, Ladies Captain at Achimota Golf Club, Christina Furler said the gesture formed part of efforts to support the needy in society.





"We sponsor the Pink Cup tournament every year as part of the breast cancer awareness in October and usually use proceeds from the competition to support the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with facilities," she stated.





She added that, they had been giving to the hospital for the past four years and would go a long way to support cancer patients at the facility.



"It is important to highlight the awareness because early detection is the most important as it could help cure the patient," she stated.



She expressed appreciation to the Ladies Section and commended everyone for their dedication and support.



Receiving the items, Dr Florence Dedey of the Surgical Breast Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital expressed appreciation to the Ladies Section of Achimota Golf Club for constantly coming to their aid.



"This will go a long way to save some lives at the unit as we tend to get a lot of needy patients in our ward and this will ensure that they get the care they need," she stated.