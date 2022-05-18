Achimota Forest redevelopment: 'Where's the soul?' - Bright Simons asks

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Portions of Achimota Forest no longer a forest reserve



This is according to Executive Instrument 144



Minister Abu Jinapor denies the reserve has been sold



Bright Simons, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has reacted to news reports suggesting that the Government has gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of the Achimota Forest.



A document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.



“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.



“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.



Reacting to this on his Twitter timeline, Bright Simons wrote: "in 1930, the colonial govt of Gold Coast (now Ghana) bought about 5 sq km of land in Achimota, marginally increasing its meagre land holdings, to set up a Forest Reserve. In 2013, the govt transformed the reserve into an Eco-park. This month, the Prez ended the reserve status.



"The Ghana Land Minister can now turn over the forest to developers. Contrast with Kenya. In 1932, the Kenya colonial govt also gazetted 10 sq km of Nairobi land as the Karura Forest Reserve. In 2011, it became an Eco-Park. 4 yrs later it was making $200k/Yr from picnic fees etc."



"For the nearly 10 yrs that Achimota Forest has been an Eco-Park, AMA has barely made $20k/yr in fees. Except for a few prayer warriors, it barely attracts any tourists. After years of neglect, Ghana's govt now wants to parcel it off to real estate developers. Where's the soul?" he asked.



Meanwhile, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister, Lands and Natural Resources, has dismissed reports suggesting that the Government has gazetted an Executive Instrument (E.I.) to approve the redesignation, sale or development of Achimota Forest.



“Achimota Forest has not been sold, it has not been compromised, it will not be sold, it remains as it is. We will continue to reforest the Achimota Forest and God willing, we intend to develop the Achimota Forest into a true forest reserve, which will serve Accra.





